Farm Online

CSIRO report identifies key barriers to adoption of new technologies

November 27 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of NABRC's 11 regional beef research committees touring a property at Jundah, Western Queensland earlier this month. Photo: Supplied

The agtech revolution is slower than hoped for the northern beef industry, new research has shown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.