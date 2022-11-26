Farm Online
Meat & Livestock Australia elect new directors at 2022 annual general meeting

November 27 2022 - 6:00am
John Lloyd, Tess Herbert and Jack Holden were elected to the board on Thursday. Photos: Supplied

Meat & Livestock Australia has announced the election of three directors to the board following its 2022 annual general meeting.

