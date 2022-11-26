Meat & Livestock Australia has announced the election of three directors to the board following its 2022 annual general meeting.
John Lloyd was re-elected to the MLA board and will be joined by Tess Herbert and Jack Holden who were both voted on to the board.
The trio bring a range of skills to the board.
Mr Lloyd, a former CEO of Horticulture Innovation Australia, has been on the board since 2019 and has a deep understanding of the red meat industry and the RDC sector.
Ms Herbert runs a farming business in central west NSW and is a former president of the Australian Lot Feeders Association.
And Mr Holden is a sustainability practitioner with over 25 years of experience in agriculture and natural systems and is general manager - sustainability for the Asia Pacific Region of Fonterra Group.
Red meat producers and industry representatives attended the AGM both in person and virtually on Thursday.
MLA chair Alan Beckett provided the AGM with an overview of the industry over the last 12 months.
"Our thoughts are with all producers who are affected by the devastating floods across the country," he said.
"Cattle, sheep and goat producers are strong-willed and versatile, and we would like to thank their hard work over the next 12 months, they truly inspire the work we do at MLA."
MLA managing director Jason Strong said Australia's red meat industry had experienced generally good conditions in 2022 and the outlook remained very positive.
"Seasonal conditions have vastly improved from recent years, and the flooding and record rainfall has created significant challenges for many producers," he said.
"But overall, the conditions are vastly improved from recent years of drought and the herd and flock is rebuilding.
"Prices have been strong and there is a burgeoning demand for Australian red meat from around the world. Our industry has an incredible reputation for delivering on eating quality, traceability, sustainability, food safety and taste."
Mr Strong said the industry was also on the front with biosecurity, which had been a major issue in the spotlight in 2022.
"Exotic disease incursions have always been a concern for our industry, but their proximity in Indonesia highlighted the risk this year," Mr Strong said.
"MLA has been proactive in working with industry to communicate the issues with industry and the public.
"We are also working on a range of practical steps to ensure Australia is prepared and that we can assist Indonesia with the outbreak. The Australian Government has also ramped up the border control response.
"For these diseases, it is a case of being 'alert, not alarmed'."
