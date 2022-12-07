How much fresh food Woolies sold in regional stores this year

Farm Online
Billion dollar fresh food sales has Woolworths pouring money into regional stores

By Shan Goodwin
December 7 2022 - 1:30pm
SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths has an investment pipeline of more than $250 million set up for regional store renewals and new retail spaces over the next five years in a nod to the growing number of Australians heading out of cities.

