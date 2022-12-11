Farm Online
Home/Politics

Australia's FMD preparation under microscope during six-month inquiry

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six-month inquiry finds what Australia can do to better prepare for FMD

A SIX-MONTH parliament inquiry into the nation's biosecurity has reinforced the call for the system to be adequately and sustainably funded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.