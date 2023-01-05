Farm Online
Home/Beef

Learn from COVID, use DNA tech in FMD fight, say genomics experts

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 6 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert McBride, who leads the Illumina Asia Pacific team, says genomic sequencing has a big role to play in agricultural biosecurity.

NOVEL DNA sequencing technology has the ability to put Australia much further ahead in its surveillance and tracking response to biosecurity threats like foot and mouth disease, genomics experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.