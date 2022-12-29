Farm Online
Teatseal recycling initiative launched

By Zoetis
December 30 2022 - 10:00am
A Teatseal recycling initiative has returned more than 495 kilograms of plastic by melting used syringes.

Zoetis has partnered with TerraCycle to launch a recycling initiative for dairy farmers in an effort to keep plastic waste out of landfill.

