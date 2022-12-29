Zoetis has partnered with TerraCycle to launch a recycling initiative for dairy farmers in an effort to keep plastic waste out of landfill.
The recycling initiative sees plastic syringes melted down, pelletised and this raw material can be made into new items such as garden beds, watering cans and outdoor furniture.
The recycling program supports the recycling of empty Teatseal Syringe packaging.
Teatseal is a non-antibiotic product used to prevent mastitis infections during the dry-off period.
Zoetis has partnered with several veterinary clinics across Australia, enabling farmers to return the used syringes to their local participating clinic, where they are placed in a recycling box.
There are currently 100 collection boxes around Australia.
Zoetis senior vice president and cluster lead Australia and New Zealand, Lance Williams, is pleased with the response from dairy clinics and farmers.
"This is the first time we've run a scheme like this in Australia, following the tremendous success of a similar program implemented by Zoetis in NZ," he said.
"We've been impressed by the enthusiasm and uptake from veterinary clinics and dairy farmers wanting to participate in this program".
Since launch, the Teatseal recycling initiative has returned more than 495 kilograms of plastic.
