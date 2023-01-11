Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agriculture exempt from safeguard mechanism tightening, but benefits from carbon credit demand

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated January 12 2023 - 10:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

LABOR'S move to tighten carbon emission limits on large polluters will not harm the agricultural industry, which will be first in line to benefit from the increased demand for carbon credits, the federal minister says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.