Australian machinery dealers sold roughly $2.3 billion worth of tractors in 2022

Melody Labinsky
January 15 2023
National sales of under 30 kilowatt (40 horsepower) tractors increased 30 per cent in December to finish the year 12pc ahead of 2021 figures.

A record $2.3 billion worth of new tractors were sold in Australia last year.

National machinery and agtech writer

