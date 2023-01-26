Farm Online
Why seaweed is an alternative to land-based agricultural expansion

January 27 2023 - 6:00am
Expanding global seaweed farming could go a long way to addressing the planet's food security, biodiversity loss and climate change challenges says a new study from the University of Queensland. Picture - Dudarev Mikhail

EXPANDING global seaweed farming could go a long way to addressing the planet's food security, biodiversity loss and climate change challenges.

