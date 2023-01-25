Farm Online
Food inflation rate hits 17 year high, but peak is in sight

Updated January 25 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
The food inflation rate has hit a 17 year high but does appear to be slowing, according to the ABS.

The latest Consumer Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, released today, has revealed we are now experiencing the highest rate of food inflation since September 2006.

