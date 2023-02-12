Farm Online
Economist David Beca says pasture holds key to dairy industry revival

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 9:00am
A system based on cows directly grazing pasture delivers profit and resilience, according to farm economist David Beca. File picture by Carlene Dowie

The Australian dairy industry needs to get back to its pasture base to turnaround the dramatic slide in national milk production, according to a leading Australian dairy farm economist.

