GRAINGROWERS has appointed its new chief executive.
Shona Gawel, formerly the company's chief operating officer and prior to that its general manager of communications, will take up the role as chief executive of the grain grower lobby group.
Ms Gawel replaces David McKeon, who left the business late last year.
GrainGrowers chair Rhys Turton said he was excited by the new appointment.
"In her previous positions, Mr Gawel has already played a pivotal role, delivering a wide range of member services and delivering efficiencies across key operations," he said.
He said her appointment would help continue GrainGrowers' drive to push for outcomes that delivered profitability and sustainability for the industry.
"She is the right person for the position, and I am confident that the industry will embrace her commitment and dedication to getting on with the job on their behalf."
Ms Gawel said she was looking forward to the challenges of the new role.
"I am passionate that our work at GrainGrowers reflects a deep understanding of grower needs, the local communities and the people that make them unique," she said.
"Everything we do will have a strong grower focus, and I am looking forward to delivering exciting initiatives that build a more profitable and sustainable grains industry."
Prior to her time at GrainGrowers Ms Gawel had experience in roles in both Australia and the United Kingdom in industries ranging from digital technology and infrastructure to the charity and disability sectors.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
