United Malt looks to US or Canada for new CEO to replace Palmquist

By Andrew Marshall
February 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Newly elected United Malt Group board director and NSW Southern Tablelands grazier, Christine Feldmanis and chairman, Graham Bradley. Photo: Andrew Marshall.

North American accents will be hard to ignore in United Malt's Sydney boardroom, with the company flagging it is likely to appoint another American to replace retiring managing director, Mark Palmquist, in the next few months.

