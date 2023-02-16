Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

GrainCorp tips 30pc profit cut this year after wet crop setbacks

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GrainCorp plans for another big year, but profit will fall 30pc

After romping home with a whopping $380 million record profit last year, GrainCorp is seriously pruning its expectations by at least $100m for 2022-23, despite enjoying the fruits of another big cropping year and hungry market demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.