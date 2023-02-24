Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 24 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Kwinana biofuel project

A first of its kind expansion into biofuels by energy giant, BP, has reached a new milestone as its renewable fuels project's front-end engineering design begins at the former Kwinana oil refinery in Western Australia.

