Ford F-150 Australian pricing to start from $106,950 plus on-road costs

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:00am
The Ford F-150 has a hefty towing capacity of 4.5 tonne.

Popular American pick-up truck the Ford F-150 will soon be arriving on Australian shores.

