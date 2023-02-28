Popular American pick-up truck the Ford F-150 will soon be arriving on Australian shores.
Ford released its pricing and specifications for the vehicle last week, which comes with a factory-backed five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.
The F-150s will be re-manufactured when they arrive in Australia, with the first vehicles rolling off the production line earlier this month in Dearborn, Michigan.
These vehicles are now en route to Australia.
Ford Australia F-150 assistant chief program engineer Tom Dohrmann said the F-150 was an iconic full-size American pick-up.
"The F-150 is joining Australian showrooms thanks to an extensive and meticulous local re-engineering program," Mr Dohrmann said.
"Together with RMA Automotive, Ford Australia earned the privilege of developing a world-first right-hand drive program for the F-150.
"We set ourselves the target of equivalency without compromise and are incredibly proud to have achieved this to our exacting standards, while offering our customers compelling value and generous standard specification."
There are four variants in the line-up, including short wheelbase and long wheelbase bodies for the XLT and Lariat.
The XLT and Lariat F-150 have a 3.5-litre EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, coupled with 10-speed automatic transmission in a 4x4 crew cab configuration.
A 298 kilowatt engine produces 678 Newton metres of torque with Ford's port-fuel and direct-injection system using a pair of injectors per cylinder, along with twin-intercooled turbochargers, to offer on-demand power while minimising lag.
All variants can be bought as a short wheelbase with a 3683mm (145-inch) wheelbase and 1676mm (5.5-foot) styleside box, or long wheelbase that extends the wheelbase to 3987mm (157-inch) and styleside box to 1981mm (6.5-foot).
The vehicles have a hefty towing capacity of 4.5 tonne.
Ford Australia president and CEO Andrew Birkic said the F-150 was perfect for those who want to explore our amazing country in luxury and comfort.
"The addition of this icon to our local showrooms alongside the incredibly popular Ranger means Australian customers now have two uncompromising utes to choose from," Mr Birkic said.
"Thanks to its 4.5 tonne towing ability, the F-150 ensures Aussies can go anywhere, with almost anything, at any time."
The XLT is the no-nonsense offering for customers and its standard features include 20-inch six-spoke machined-aluminum wheels, chrome front and rear bumpers, black platform running boards, tailgate with flexible step and work surface as well as a Tough Bed spray-in bedliner.
Those seeking a little bit of luxury will find themselves at home in the Lariat, which has a premium mesh insert grille with chrome surround, chrome appearance package including mirror scalps, door handles, belt moldings, tow hooks and running boards, powered twin-panel moonroof and LED headlights, fog lights and taillamps.
The range will start from $106,950 plus on-road costs and goes up to a recommended manufacturer list price of $140,945 for the top of the range long wheelbase Lariat.
