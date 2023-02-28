Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Expected high VM level in wool will bring discounts in price

KM
By Kristin Murdock
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good seasons will result in higher vegetable matter percentages in wool clips, particularly in the east of Australia. Picture supplied.

Vegetable matter (VM) is just one of many factors that influences wool prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.