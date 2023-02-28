Farm Online
ASIC takes Noumi and ex-executives to court over Freedom Foods actions

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
ASIC sues Noumi and former bosses over failed disclosure allegations

Freedom Foods' ghosts continue to haunt dairy and plant-based products business, Noumi, with the company now defending fresh court action initiated by the national financial regulator.

