Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Ritchie Bros Annual Market Trends Report 2022 reveals increase in ag sales volumes

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated March 3 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ritchie Bros held 30 auctions last year, an increase of 15 per cent on 2021.

The second-hand agricultural machinery market is forecast to flourish in 2023 on the back of strong demand witnessed over the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.