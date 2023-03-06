There is a battle on for the real estate crown in the Central West of NSW.
Just a week after Elders announced it had bought the Emms Mooney business, Ray White has responded with a signing of its own with Stephen and Kathie Townsend's three offices in Orange, Molong and Blayney.
They will now operate as Ray White Townsend Real Estate and Ray White Molong Real Estate.
Just a week ago Elders announced the purchase of Emms Mooney which will now operate as Elders Emms Mooney in Orange, Blayney, Molong, Bathurst, Oberon, and Cowra.
Emms Mooney has a well established real estate plus livestock selling network.
Elders' investors were told later in the week on average in the last three years, Emms Mooney transacted about 50,000 head of cattle, 190,000 sheep and over $250 million in real estate turnover.
With today's announcement from Ray White, Mr Townsend said he had been in real estate for 25 years.
"Townsend Real Estate started nine years ago, commencing as a strictly rural sales business, but we naturally progressed into house sales and property management over the years," he said.
The team now has 15 staff members across the three locations, with four local experienced agents joining the team with the rebranding.
"Joining a market-leading group is something that we were investigating for a long time," Ms Townsend said.
She said they had a long-standing personal friendship with Ray White Rural managing director Stephen Nell.
"Ray White are a like-minded team to us - a down-to-earth and humble organisation with strong rural links," Ms Townsend said.
"We have a range of great industries here in Orange, Molong and Blayney and the locals are generally wonderful people.
"Ray White has the resources and branding to help grow our overall reach, and we look forward to bringing on more excellent property professionals in the future."
Ray White's Mr Nell welcomed the Townsends and the entire extended Orange, Molong and Blayney teams to the family.
"I have known Stephen and Kathie for many, many years and have always been impressed with how well regarded they are in the community," he said.
"We continue to have high performing businesses join us which is testament to the wider Ray White Rural network nationally. It's more than business, it's family and excitingly our family continues to grow.
"We look forward to assisting their progress over the coming years and welcoming more team members into their group."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
