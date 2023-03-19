Rockdale and Ten Mile asking $17.95 million

THE Dawson Valley's Rockdale and Ten Mile aggregation comprises of 5930 hectares (14,653 acres) in two freehold titles plus a 2141ha (5290 acres) of rolling term forestry lease.
Listed for $17.95 million, the easily accessed property offered by John and Sharon Cruickshank is located 24km from Cracow, 72km from Theodore, and 85km from Eidsvold.
The country is described as an excellent balance of predominately gently rolling ridges, flats and hollows of very well developed bottle tree, brigalow, bauhinia softwood scrub country and ironbark forest country.
The property is very well grassed with buffel, Rhodes and native grasses plus medics. Some 60ha has been prepared for oats.
There is also about 690ha of elevated, harder, timbered country.
More than 150mm of rain has been received this month.
The aggregation is estimated to carry 1200 mixed cattle with more than 500 breeders.
Steers are typically marketed as heavy feeders at about 450-490kg liveweight and heifers as two-year-old PTIC females.
The very well fenced property is divided in 17 main grazing paddocks, holding and weaner paddocks, which are serviced by laneways.
The fencing is mostly four barbed wires on mainly wooden posts and some steel posts. There are a large number of new steel end assemblies and gates.
Very good main set of cattle yards, The recently upgraded main cattle yards have a with new draft, steel race, undercover working facilities, calf race and cradle, loading ramp.
There is also a good set of cattle yards on Ten Mile, which are equipped with a central draft, head bail, loading ramp, calf race and cradle.
The aggregation has excellent water infrastructure including three solar bores supplying header tanks and troughs. There are also two diesel equipped bores, seasonal watercourses and numerous dams.
Other improvements include a well maintained, air-conditioned circa 1950s three bedroom home set in established grounds.
There is also a car garage, newly constructed workers accommodation with verandah, and a two bay enclosed shed with a skillion. A new machinery/hay shed will also be constructed.
Contact Vince O'Brien, 0418 989 218, or Mike Barry, 0427 165 665, Shepherdson and Boyd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.