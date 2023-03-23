Farm Online
Home/Property

Broadscale Warranoy sold at auction for $6891/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Large scale 1645 hectare grain and grazing operation Warranoy has sold at auction. Picture - supplied

LARGE scale 1645 hectare (4063 acre) grain and grazing operation Warranoy has sold at auction for $28 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.