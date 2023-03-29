Blueberries with the potential for both expansion and subdivision

GRAFTON Blu Farm is 791 hectares (1955 acres) of prime positioned land, with 40ha dedicated to the production of blueberries and the potential for both expansion and subdivision.
Featuring 96,000 plantings with an additional 100ha area able to be planted, the mature permanent horticulture enterprise is located in one of a few regions of Australia suitable to the produce the high-value crop.
Grafton Blu Farm is located close to Woolgoolga, between Grafton and Coffs Harbour, and is described as an opportunity for investors or horticulturalists looking to expand their portfolios.
Excellent orchard infrastructure includes machinery sheds, a chemical storage facility, and staff amenities.
Additionally, there is a further 100ha is available for immediate use for macadamias, blueberries or other horticultural pursuits.
The farm's water supply is described as being ample, with access to both river and creek water sources and 350 megalitres of storage.
The property has computerised irrigation system, to maximise the efficient use of the water.
Grafton Blu Farm is a member of the local Oz Group cooperative, one of the largest blueberry supplies in Australia.
The cooperative has access to established markets and the potential for exports.
Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
