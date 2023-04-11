Central farming, grazing operation sold at auction

CENTRAL NSW farming and grazing operation Adelaide Vale and Sunshine has sold at auction for $4.25 million, in line with pre-sale expectations.
Located at Collie, 40km from Gilgandra and 73km from Dubbo, the 1139 hectare (2815 acre) property was bought by neighbours with adjoining country for the equivalent of about $3731/ha ($1510/acre).
Adelaide Vale and Sunshine was offered by Phillip and Julie Murray, who are planning to retire to Dubbo.
The country, which is well suited to sheep, cattle and cereal cropping, was taken up by the Murray family in about 1895.
About 85 per cent of the property is arable, which has open plains with self mulching soils and red and chocolate loams.
The well fenced property is divided into 11 main paddocks and holding paddocks and has a renewed boundary.
Water is supplied from two bores, seven dams and Marthaguy Creek. The average annual rainfall is 550mm.
The main timbers are rosewood, whitewood, belah, box, cypress.
Improvements include a machinery shed, hay shed, 279 tonnes of grain silo storage, car shed, work shop, storage shed, steel cattle yards, and an older three stand shearing shed.
There is also a three bedroom homestead and a two bedroom cottage.
The marketing of Adelaide Vale and Sunshine was handled by Richard Gemmell, Elders NSW Rural Real Estate.
