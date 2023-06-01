Access open to new uncapped Sky Muster Plus & $30k connectivity rebate

FARMERS will be able to get up to $30,000 in rebates for connectivity technology that boost productivity and access uncapped a new satellite broadband service, the Communications Minister has revealed.
The Albanese government is in the final stages of developing its $30-million On Farm Connectivity Program and is looking for businesses to partner with.
Rebates will be on offer for a wide range of technology including external antennas, repeaters, boosters, sensors, automated tank systems and pump controllers, animal movement tags and relevant installation and training costs.
The government is calling for connectivity equipment and connected machinery suppliers to apply to be a part of the program.
The suppliers who will participate in the program will be eligible for rebates of between $3000 and $30,000, offsetting 50 per cent of the cost of equipment purchased by primary producers.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the scheme would help primary producers take advantage of the cutting-edge technology they needed to succeed.
"The program will enable primary producers to increase productivity and exports, and improve health and safety," Ms Rowland said.
In other telecommunications news, thousands of Australians living in regional and rural Australia can now access uncapped satellite broadband services, following a successful trial of the Sky Muster Plus to boost internet speeds in the bush.
The new Sky Muster Plus Premium service will provide customers with unmetered data 24 hours a day and faster speeds of up to 100 Mbps.
The service responds to increasing demand for more data and faster speeds from satellite users caused by the growing use of video streaming, and people working and studying from home.
The product launch follows a trial over 10,000 Sky Muster Plus customers earlier this year that reported greater user satisfaction when customers could access increased evening speeds and uncapped data.
The unmetered service has been enabled by the Albanese government's $480-million investment to upgrade NBN Fixed Wireless services that is moving around 120,0000 premises from satellite to fixed wireless, freeing up capacity on Sky Muster
"Whether you live in a capital city or in the bush, access to fast, reliable and affordable broadband has never," Ms Rowland said.
"This new Sky Muster product will allow thousands of Australians to access unmetered NBN data for the first time in Australia. It's a game changer for regional communities."
Further information about the Sky Muster Plus, visit nbn.com.au/skymusterplus.
Expressions of interest for connectivity suppliers will be open for four weeks, closing on July 5. Interested suppliers can visit the Department of Infrastructure's website at infrastructure.gov.au/media-communications-arts/better-connectivity-plan-regional-and-rural-australia.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
