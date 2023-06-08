Farm Online
Repeated warnings of dry weather ahead has sheep producers alarmed

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
June 9 2023 - 9:00am
A possible El Nino later this year has most farmers spooked but the loss of the live sheep export trade has Western Australian farmers most worried.
A looming El Nino has sheep producers worried.

