Industry stakeholders will continue to fight against the government's plan to phase out the live export of sheep by sea.
Consultation meetings intended to provide a roadmap for the phase out have begun this week in Perth and are being run by an independent panel.
But Australian Livestock Exporters' Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton said the feedback he had heard indicated the industry was still very much focused on getting the federal government to change its mind.
"Everyone was going to stick to the plan of not talking about a transition and making sure the panel understands the damage this policy can do," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"While the department and the consultation panel have their scope, that's not going to stop us from making sure they understand that the policy should be reviewed and that it will do significant damage to livestock production, particularly in the west but also nationally.
"The problem is this is purely political and that's a challenge that industry has.
"If it was a discussion on the facts and the figures and about how industry has reformed and why the change should exist, we would have already won the argument."
The panel is expected to meet with a range of stakeholders, including Western Australian state government representatives, live sheep exporters, peak industry bodies, supply chain participants, animal welfare organisation and other experts.
This week marks the first in a number of consultation weeks.
It's understood that stakeholders were contacted as recently last week or even Monday morning to arrange a time for them to talk to the panel this week, sparking criticisms about the amount of notice provided.
"The question is why the rush?" Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"Surely they want to make sure that people have every opportunity to speak to them."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said it was important to remember that many of the trading partners that will be affected by the loss of the live sheep trade already receive boxed meat imports from Australia.
"For us to simply say, we're not going to provide you livestock any more, despite the fact that's what you require and instead we will send you more boxed meat... it's a very arrogant position for Australia to adopt," he said.
"It doesn't seek to understand why the trade exists in the first place and it's extremely disrespectful of those markets."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the Labor government was focused on implementing the policy after taking it to two consecutive elections.
"The reality is that live sheep exports plummeted by around 70 percent under the former Coalition Government and now represent less than 1 percent of agricultural exports from Western Australia," he said.
"We will continue to engage constructively with industry, through the independent panel, about growth opportunities that exist outside of the live sheep export trade, including the potential for expansion of onshore processing.
"Federal deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley herself recognised this potential, when she introduced legislation to ban live sheep exports in 2018."
A spokeswoman from the Department of Agriculture said the consultation process was open to exploring what adjustment options may benefit the industry as part of the transition process.
"The government will consider the panel's report, including on matters such as how to transition the industry and what support might be required, and what other opportunities might exist," she said.
"The government continues to engage with our trading partners to outline why the Australian Government is phasing out this trade."
"Trading partners have been informed about the commencement of the consultation process, and invited to participate."
The spokeswoman said the government welcomed opportunities to grow exports of Australian agricultural products, including chilled and frozen sheep meat.
"Trading partners have also been reassured that Australia will continue to export live sheep while the government considers the mechanism and timing for the phase out," she said.
"The Australian government also continues to support other live animal exports, including live cattle exports, and live sheep exports if transported by air."
The independent panel's report is due in late 2023 or early 2024.
