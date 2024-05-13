Farm Online
Tag retention in goats a major pitfall in eID transition

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 14 2024 - 6:30am
Agforce sheep wool and goats president Stephen Tully at the Queensland State Sheep Show. Picture: Victoria Nugent
Agforce sheep wool and goats president Stephen Tully at the Queensland State Sheep Show. Picture: Victoria Nugent

Tag retention issues could increase the already considerable cost burden on producers as the nation switches to mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

