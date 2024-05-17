Farm Online
Government will speed towards end of live sheep trade, no matter what

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 2:00pm
The loss of the live sheep trade is expected to have major impacts for the WA sheep industry. Picture supplied ALEC.
The federal government will not consider extending the time allowed for the phase out of the live sheep exports by sea even if the industry struggles to meet the deadline.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

