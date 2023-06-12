Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef the true reducetarians: ABSF lunch

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle on the Webb family's Myanbah, at Uralla in NSW, which has in place a soil carbon project. Sequestering carbon will be a critical component of Australian beef's sustainability credentials as the rebuilt herd comes into play.
Cattle on the Webb family's Myanbah, at Uralla in NSW, which has in place a soil carbon project. Sequestering carbon will be a critical component of Australian beef's sustainability credentials as the rebuilt herd comes into play.

EMISSIONS avoidance has been the headline act for the Australian beef industry as it marches towards its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 but the focus is about to shift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.