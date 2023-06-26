Farm Online
Home/Politics

Simon Crean remembered as regional Australia friend

By Staff Writers
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Labor leader Simon Crean has died at the age of 74 during a trade delegation trip to Berlin. Photo by Tom Dawkins.
Former Labor leader Simon Crean has died at the age of 74 during a trade delegation trip to Berlin. Photo by Tom Dawkins.

Australian Labor is mourning the death of Simon Crean, a regional political legend and a Labor prince who never became king.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.