August beef exports increase | The First Draft

Mixed price trends across the NSW cattle market in the past week failed to curb the fall in the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, which now sits well below the 500 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) mark.
Cattle going to slaughter were also up, suggesting there's plenty of supply for processors who are unwilling to lift their pricing.
Cattle slaughter rose by 4921 head to 123,010 head in the past week, according to Meat and Livestock Australia figures presented by the organisation's global supply analyst Tim Jackson.
Mr Jackson said this was due to a 4877 rise in Queensland, while slaughter in other states moved sideways.
"In year-on-year terms, August cattle slaughter has been 27pc higher than slaughter in 2022, the highest figure since 2019," he said.
Meanwhile, the August beef export figures indicate Australia continues to ship an increasing volume of product to overseas markets.
A total of 102,351 tonnes (shipped weight) of beef and veal was exported during August, which was up just over 5000t on the July figure, according to Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry data.
The year-on-year to August comparison also illustrates the surge in beef exports.
For this year to August, a total of 678,036t of beef and veal have been shipped, while for the same period last year, the total came in at 565,503t (a 112,533t difference).
The US was the number one export destination for year-to-August volumes, at 138,692t, while Japan was second at 137,092t and China third at 132,859t.
South Korea was in fourth with 121,384t shipped.
For the above period, there was growth in the top four markets, except Japan.
CAMDEN: (260 head) Vealers: 155-415; Yearling steers: 330-460; Yearling heifers: 295-438; Cows: 90-224.
MAITLAND: (200 head) Vealers: 160-436; Yearling steers: 200-310; Yearling heifers: 155-400; Grown steers: to 230; Grown heifers: 220-228; Cows: 130-220.
MOSS VALE: (702 head) Vealers: to 140; Yearling steers: 100-404; Yearling heifers: 80-410; Grown steers: 150-280; Grown heifers: 120-250; Cows: 50-212.
NOWRA: (78 head) Vealers: 220-366; Yearling steers: 240-440; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
LISMORE: (912 head) Vealers: 132-294; Yearling steers: 188-264; Yearling heifers: 150-226; Grown steers: 170-268; Grown heifers: 160-269; Cows: 120-220.
ROMA: (2417 head) Yearling steers: 156-320; Yearling heifers: 122-236; Grown steers: 182-244; Grown heifers: 140-194; Cows: 50-217.
The First Draft takes a look at some of the weekly highlights across the markets. If you have a story tip, email markets@theland.com.au
