Canola growers have a next-generation, weapon in their arsenal with a new herbicide tolerant trait available via Pioneer which will broaden the window they can safely put out their herbicides.
This year's release of Optimum GLY herbicide-tolerant trait technology provides growers with a number of new advantages.
Pioneer canola portfolio manager Clint Rogers said the industry was excited about the latest hybrid canola trait offering, which promises several new market-leading advantages.
"Optimum GLY herbicide tolerance hybrid canola offers growers a broader window of opportunity, allowing them to spray as many as three on-label applications of glyphosate on the plants from cotyledon stage to 10 per cent flowering," he said.
This increased flexibility will allow growers to get on top of weeds with a wider range of germination dates, while a change in how the trait creates herbicide tolerance in the plant means more weeds can be safely targeted.
In western Victoria, Horsham agronomist Sam Gabbe, Western Ag, has been working alongside property owner Nick Pekin, who runs about 1600 hectares of barley, canola and faba beans at Kanagulk, north of Balmoral.
Mr Pekin planted the new Optimum GLY PY422G hybrid canola this year and both he and Mr Gabbe like what they're seeing thus far.
The broader window for application has already proved its worth, following a wet early autumn in the southern Wimmera.
After an April sowing, Kanagulk received rain in mid-May, which meant limited opportunities to get on the canola paddocks.
"But if you miss those opportunities with these new varieties you have the option to put out another spray, whereas with older traditional Roundup Ready you're stuck to that as soon as you start seeing buds," Mr Gabbe said.
"That gives you that bit of opportunity and a bit of a safety net, I suppose," he said.
Mr Pekin said the crop was looking promising leading into the business end of the growing season.
"Overall, it's looking really good and we're looking forward to seeing the results," he said.
Mr Rogers said there were three clear wins for the Australian canola industry from Optimum GLY.
"From the many side-by-side demonstrations we've done around the country it's evident the improved crop safety, superior weed control and broader range of herbicide application are all going to be game changers in the paddock," he said.
"In 2024, we will commercially release several commercial hybrids.
"Pioneer Seeds also has a strong pipeline of Y series hybrid canola with the trait coming to the market in ensuing seasons."
To introduce Optimum GLY to more Australian growers, Pioneer Seeds is conducting a series of field walks in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and southern NSW during September and October.
