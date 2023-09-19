Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Why El Nino is just reality and not all bad says Elders boss

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders managing director, Mark Allison, addresses AgQuip Agribuzz. Photo Taylah Hudson
Elders managing director, Mark Allison, addresses AgQuip Agribuzz. Photo Taylah Hudson

Droughts are not good news, but they are a fact of life and not necessarily a bad thing, either, says Elders boss, Mark Allison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.