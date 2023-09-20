Western Australian farmer and GrainGrowers chairman, Rhys Turton, has been re-elected to the industry advocacy body's board at its annual general meeting in Perth.
He was returned with South Australia's Richard Konzag, also up for re-election as a western region director, and new southern region director, Ashleigh Brooks from Victoria, who now joins the board.
Mr Turton, who was elected chairman in November last year, grows various crops, including cereals, pulses, canola and hay at York.
New director, Ms Brooks, operates a broadacre cropping business through a family partnership in the central Wimmera, growing cereals, canola and pulses.
She has worked in the industry for almost 20 years, including in national marketing and strategy positions, with supply chain engagement integral to those roles.
She believed the GrainGrowers voice was integral to grain farming families, businesses, local communities, and regional Australia.
Mr Konzag, who previously joined the board in 2020, is based in Mallala, SA, where he grows various cereals, pulses and oilseeds.
GrainGrowers deputy chairman, Nigel Corish, said the elected members brought a collective wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.
"I look forward to working with them to address the issues impacting our industry and deliver real outcomes for our members throughout Australia," he said.
Chief executive officer, Shona Gawel, said she was genuinely excited by the pool of talent in the organisation's board and management team.
"Combined with our national policy group members and our members and supporters, a strong board places us in an excellent position to undertake constructive work across several policy areas," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.