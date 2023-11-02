Farm Online
Producers share of red meat retail spend continues to slide

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
November 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Producer share of red meat retail spend has continued to decline. Photo-Victoria Nugent
Producer share of red meat retail spend has continued to decline. Photo-Victoria Nugent

The producer share of the red meat retail spend is continuing to fall, with lamb at a 16-year low, while beef is at a 13-year low.

