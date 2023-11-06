Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program opens for tenth round

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Royal Flying Doctor Service plane lands in remote Australia. Photo supplied by RFDS
A Royal Flying Doctor Service plane lands in remote Australia. Photo supplied by RFDS

Millions of dollars are set to lift off and land in remote airstrips across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.