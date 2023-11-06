Millions of dollars are set to lift off and land in remote airstrips across Australia.
The tenth round of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade (RAU) Program will provide up to $12 million in grant funding for sites in remote areas nationwide, with projects set to be delivered between 2024 and 2026.
Eligible airstrip owners or operators can apply for grants of between $5000 and $3 million for works to improve remote airstrip safety and access.
Assistant Regional Development Minister Anthony Chisholm said the remote airstrip network provided vital access between remote communities and major regional centres, while also enabling the delivery of urgent supplies and the coordination of life-saving flights for those in need.
"Our airstrip network provides a vital service to people living in rural and remote areas by connecting them with major regional centres, while also enabling access to important supplies and emergency care," Senator Chisholm said.
"Improved airstrips in remote areas across Australia offer exciting opportunities for local residents by creating jobs, delivering economic stimulus and leaving lasting benefits."
The grant guidelines are available online and applications for the program close on 15 December.
