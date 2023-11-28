Farm Online
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/Dairy

Dairy Australia budget deficits hot topic at annual general meeting

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
November 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy Australia chair James Mann addresses the annual general meeting at Moama, NSW, on November 28, 2023. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Dairy Australia chair James Mann addresses the annual general meeting at Moama, NSW, on November 28, 2023. Picture by Carlene Dowie

Dairy Australia will look to tighten its budget as the decline in Australian milk production hits it revenue base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.