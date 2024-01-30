Farm Online
Annual flow of sheep from west to east dips

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
January 31 2024 - 6:30am
The number of sheep transported from Western Australia east in the final quarter of 2023 was well below the same timeframe the previous year.
The number of sheep trucked across the Nullarbor this year are expected to remain conservative after flows from Western Australia to the eastern states eased in 2023.

