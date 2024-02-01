Beef market falls, let's have another inquiry

Mr Albanese chimed in with some appropriate sentiment about supermarket responsibility, while Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said "We've been making clear for many months now that retailers should start dropping their prices to reflect the reduction in prices farmers are getting for their produce". National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke added his voice saying, "We need to get to the bottom of why there's a growing gap between what farmers get paid and what produce is being sold for on supermarket shelves."