Shrinking milk pool puts pressure on Australia's dairy exports

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
February 15 2024 - 3:00pm
The panel at the Australian Dairy Conference discussing Australia's milk supply chain included Michael Harvey, Mal Carseldine, Chris Proctor and Jo Bills. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Australia's shrinking milk pool is putting pressure on the dairy industry - and could create some big challenges in the future, the Australian Dairy Conference has been told.

