ABS stats show record lamb production year

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
February 21 2024 - 4:00pm
ABS has released its figures for the final quarter of 2023, showing a record production year for the sheepmeat sector.
Australia produced a record 599,461 tonnes of lamb in 2023, also recording its highest slaughter of lambs ever at 24,909,600 lambs, up 16.38pc from 2022.

