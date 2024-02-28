Farm Online
MLA tips flock will decline in 2024 amid record lamb production

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
February 29 2024 - 6:00am
Australia's sheep flock will ease by 2.9 per cent in 2024 to 76.5 million head amid a record lamb production year and high turnoff, according to the latest predictions from Meat & Livestock Australia

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

