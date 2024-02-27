Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Biosecurity protection levy now in the house, advisory panel to form

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 28 2024 - 11:16am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture supplied.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture supplied.

The federal government introduced its long-awaited Agriculture (Biosecurity Protection) Levies Bill 2024 into the House of Representatives, which will trigger a controversial new levy charged to farmers, on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.