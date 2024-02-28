Industry slams Greens live sheep trade phase out bill "stunt"

Industry have slammed a bill pushing for live sheep exports by sea to be phased out in little over two years as unrealistic and a "cheap political stunt" driven by animal activists.
In a Bill introduced into the Senate on Wednesday, the Greens have called for May 1, 2026 to set as the official end of the live sheep trade, with Deputy Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi suggesting the timeframe would be "sufficient time for market adaptation and a reasonable phase out".
Activist group Australian Alliance for Animals had previously suggested the May 1, 2026 date in a submission to the phase out panel last year, with a spokesman for the group coming forward to publicly welcome the bill on Wednesday morning, before it had even been tabled.
Australian Livestock Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said the bill was unreasonable and ALEC "condemnned it wholeheartedly".
"The two-year timeframe they are alluding to is completely out of touch and unrealistic," he said.
"We would say this is nothing more than a cheap political stunt... the only people that we will be taking advice from on government policy is the government itself.
"We have been very strong advocates about the fact that the phaseout should not happen at all and I'm incredulous that the proponents of this bill believe that two years is reasonable in any shape or form."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said the introduction of the bill "clearly written by the Australian Alliance for Animals" showed that efforts to phase out the industry were driven by activists.
"They have no interest in looking after the industry that the government's policy will impact, they have no interest in looking after the interests of farmers, this is just a political stunt that will do significant harm to hardworking communities and families right across regional Australia," he said.
WA Farmers president John Hassell said the suggested timeline came "straight out of an animal activist playbook" and wasn't realistic.
"She's a bloody fool, she's got no idea," he said.
"We will not capitulate on legislation for this whatsoever.
"If they create the market conditions that make it an economic imperative for people to send their sheep to the saleyard rather than putting them on a boat, then we're comfortable with that.
"But as soon as you legislate anything that's been proposed by an animal activist, every animal industry in this country is going to be under threat."
It comes as the federal government continues to sit on the phase out panel's report, which was delivered in October, with people on both sides of the issue calling for its release.
Mr Harvey-Sutton said it was important for the sake of transparency that the report be made public.
"A significant amount of time and effort has been put into there," he said.
"We know the panel went to considerable efforts to make sure it was a well-considered report and it has been with the Minister for more than 100 days."
