Industry slams Greens live sheep trade phase out bill "stunt"

By Victoria Nugent
February 28 2024 - 6:22pm
The Greens are suggesting a May 2026 deadline for phasing out live sheep exports by sea. Photograph courtesy ALEC.
Industry have slammed a bill pushing for live sheep exports by sea to be phased out in little over two years as unrealistic and a "cheap political stunt" driven by animal activists.

