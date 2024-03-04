Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Record year for Australian goat industry as price pressure remains

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 was a record year for goat slaughter and production. Graph courtesy MLA.
2023 was a record year for goat slaughter and production. Graph courtesy MLA.

Goat slaughter and production reached record levels in 2023, driven by strong supply and low pricing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.