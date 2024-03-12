AMIC endorses processor video surveillance in bid to deter activists

Mandatory video surveillance will be included in abattoirs signed up to the Australian Livestock Processing Industry Animal Welfare Certification System, following a decision by the Australian Meat Industry Council.
AMIC's National Processor Council this week announced that it would endorse the incorporation of video surveillance systems as a mandatory requirement of the Australian Livestock Processing Industry Animal Welfare Certification System.
The move is intended to counteract ongoing attacks by animal rights activists in recent years, many which have involved groups entering processors to take clandestine footage.
Under the change, AAWCS-certified processors will be required to have a functional surveillance system installed to capture footage of the livestock handling processes from when they arrive right through to the point of slaughter, starting from 2026.
Australian Meat Industry Council chair Tom Maguire said the decision highlights that the Australian meat industry views animal welfare as a core pillar of doing business.
"As demonstrated by having RSPCA Australia CEO Richard Mussell speak at our Meat Processing and Export Conference in October 2023, industry is happy to engage respectable animal welfare organisations to discuss ways to achieve better outcomes," he said.
"With industry providing greater transparency, AMIC will continue to call on state and federal governments and regulators to have zero tolerance of vigilante groups that trespass and illegally capture footage.
"Organisations that promote such activity to drive their own agendas should also be sidelined from legitimate forums designed to improve animal welfare.
"The red meat industry is dedicated to transparency and high standards that Australian consumers and our international trading partners demand."
The voluntary certification program has been running since 2013 but now covers 80 per cent of cattle, sheep and pigs processed in Australia, with AMIC encouraging all processors to join the scheme if they have the systems and personnel to meet the requirements.
Livestock processors certified through the scheme are independently audited each year.
The decision to mandate video surveillance systems through the certification program was made in consultation with stakeholders including RSPCA Australia.
AMIC will now establish a drafting committee of experts, including RSPCA Australia, to update the certification standards and work through necessary changes to the program over the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.