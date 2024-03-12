Farm Online
AMIC endorses processor video surveillance in bid to deter activists

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
March 12 2024 - 1:00pm
AMIC's National Processor Council has determined, after extended consideration, to endorse the incorporation of video surveillance systems as a mandatory requirement of the Australian Livestock Processing Industry Animal Welfare Certification System . Photo via Shutterstock
Mandatory video surveillance will be included in abattoirs signed up to the Australian Livestock Processing Industry Animal Welfare Certification System, following a decision by the Australian Meat Industry Council.

