Sheepmeat market's sideways trajectory

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 13 2024 - 6:00am
Lamb prices have continued to soften, with Victoria commanding a premium for light lambs. FILE PHOTO.
Lamb prices have continued to soften amid heavy supply but are expected to remain fairly stable in the coming weeks.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

