Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Prices hold up despite high slaughter

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated April 3 2024 - 8:33am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheepmeat prices are looking more positive as winter approaches. FILE PHOTOS.
Sheepmeat prices are looking more positive as winter approaches. FILE PHOTOS.

Sheepmeat prices are holding well, despite elevated slaughter figures leading into the Easter break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.