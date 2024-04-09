Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Cheap goatmeat drives surge in exports

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated April 9 2024 - 7:19pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goatmeat exports in 2023 reached their second highest level since 2014. Picture-Sally Gall.
Goatmeat exports in 2023 reached their second highest level since 2014. Picture-Sally Gall.

Australian goatmeat exports dropped $23.5 million in value in 2023 as volumes surged by 55 per cent year on year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.